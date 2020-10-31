Letter: Roundtable event to take place

This season’s second Civil War Roundtable meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 109 (the former school board meeting room) at Brookside Education Center. Folks are to park in the back, the south side of the building. Safe distancing and masks are required. The topic will be “The Slaves’ War: The Civil War Told In the Words of Former Slaves.” The traditional drawing for one or maybe more books will follow directly after the close of the presentation and a Q&A discussion. This event is free and open to the general public.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea