Letter: Alden, Conger 4-H clubs to host combined virtual Zoom meeting

4-H is a learning-by-doing educational program for youth. The purpose of 4-H is to help youth acquire knowledge, develop life skills and form attitudes that will enable them to become self-directing, productive members of society. 4-H has one-day events, year-long projects and everything in between. There are many ways to try 4-H.

Many 4-H members participate in a variety of projects throughout the year. These projects include, crafts, fine arts, woodworking, scrapbooking, aerospace, photography, small engines, foods, livestock and so much more. Members are able to exhibit these projects in the 4-H building or in the barns at the county and state fair.

The meetings of the Alden and Conger 4-H clubs are typically held on the second Sunday of every month at 6 p.m. The Alden club holds its meetings at the Alden-Conger Public School or the Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Conger club holds its meetings at the Conger Community Center. Due to COVID, our meetings have been held virtually through Zoom. During these meetings, members learn about new opportunities that they are able to take part in, play games and eat snacks.

On Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the Alden and Conger clubs are coming together to host a fun virtual Zoom meeting with games and prizes. We encourage current 4-H members to attend as well as anyone who wants to join or learn more about 4-H. If you have any questions, please contact the Alden Club key leader, Amy Purdy, at 507-391-0920. This way we can get the Zoom link to you to join. We hope to see you there!

Elizabeth Wasmoen

president

Conger 4-H Club