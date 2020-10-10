expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
October 9, 2020
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Free meals for children extended
St. Theodore pre-K students kick off Fire Prevention Week with a visit from local firefighters. - Provided
Learning fire safety
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: America needs newspapers
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Drop a note or give a call with any ideas you might have
April Jeppson: You see obstacles, but I see opportunities
Guest Column: What will it take to finally pass bonding bill?
Latest Sports
Albert Lea tennis picks up first win in section tournament
Tigers set numerous season-best times against Cougars
Rebels and Panthers see mixed volleyball results
Wolverines open volleyball season
Hole-in-one at Wedgewood
Latest Stories
Stone by stone
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Latest Style
Stone by stone
Teenager to paint mural to help brighten the city
Campus notes
Woman uses ancient method in upcoming Art Center show
Greibrok & Davis
Latest Business
Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique
Making the most of it
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring
Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19
Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots
Latest Local News
Stone by stone
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Arts & Culture
Stone by stone
Featured News
2 St. John’s staff shave heads after residents achieve goal
Elections & Campaigns
Q&A: Albert Lea City Council candidates
Elections & Campaigns
Chamber announces candidate forum schedule
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Education
Administrator’s Corner: School technology, referendum needed
News
Donate blood to help those fighting cancer
News
Residents enjoy new grill
News
Dairy margin coverage program enrollment to open
Cops, Courts & Fires
Learning fire safety
Education
Free meals for children extended
Education
Star class: Lakeview fourth graders
News
Sons of Norway dinner planned
News
Energy Assistance Program, Cold Weather Rule help Minnesotans
News
Congressman visits Trail’s
Elections & Campaigns
Minnesota absentee voting on record-setting pace
Education
Albert Lea district leaders aim to share more information on referendum
News
White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Cops, Courts & Fires
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state
News
Small game harvest numbers up in 2019 despite fewer licenses sold
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases
Cops, Courts & Fires
Police looking for information tied to gunshots fired
Cops, Courts & Fires
Police receive theft reports and other calls
News
Race against the fall color clock: Over half of Minnesota already at or past peak
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2020, Albert Lea Tribune