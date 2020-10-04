expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Leader in Minnesota’s Karen community dies from COVID-19 complications

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:24 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

By Emily Bright, Minnesota Public Radio News

Marner Saw, a leader in Minnesota’s Karen community, died Friday from complications of COVID-19, after several weeks in the hospital. He was 50.

Marner Saw was born in Burma in 1970, spent time in a refugee camp in Thailand, and had lived in Minnesota with his family since 2005. He was part of an early wave of Karen to arrive in the state, and he volunteered countless hours helping other new arrivals.

He was involved with the Karen Community of Minnesota and was a founding member of the St Paul nonprofit Karen Organization of Minnesota (KOM), where he worked in immigration services and coordinated an elders’ program.

KOM co-executive director Eh Tah Khu said Marner Saw helped him enroll in ESL classes and county benefits when he arrived in 2010. He called him a passionate, caring and kind individual.

“It’s a big loss,” Eh Tah Kh said. “We were not under the impression that he couldn’t make it through. We were still hoping that he would eventually come home. It’s a big loss for the family and for the community.”

Coworkers also mentioned Saw’s sense of humor and his leadership in his church. Marner Saw was passionate about peace for the Karen people — an ethnic community from Burma, also known as Myanmar — and he returned to Thailand several times to work with Karen leaders to move toward a ceasefire in Burma.

“He helped hundreds of refugee families start a new life in Minnesota and become citizens,” the Karen Organization of Minnesota said in announcing Marner Saw’s death. “He was also a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many of us. May he rest in peace.”

Marner Saw is survived by his wife and four children. Funeral services are planned for Wednesday.

News

Leader in Minnesota’s Karen community dies from COVID-19 complications

News

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

Featured News

A new event center for Northwood

Business

Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique

News

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Business

Making the most of it

Business

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring

Health Updates

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Health Updates

Minnesota congressmen flew Delta after flying with Trump

Gallery

Ongoing construction projects in Albert Lea

Business

Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

News

Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Elections & Campaigns

An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis

Education

‘Her time was cut short’

Featured News

United Way kicks off annual campaign

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dissolutions: September 2020

Business

Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots

News

Apply now for farmers’ market cost-share program

Education

Celebrate Farm to School Month with Minnesota foods

Education

Principal’s Corner: The importance of technology

Education

Albert Lea Area Learning Center standout student