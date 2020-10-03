Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots

Hy-Vee Inc. announced it is now offering childhood vaccinations through its more than 270 pharmacy locations in eight states, according to a press release. Immunizations typically given at well-child visits by a physician can now be administered by a Hy-Vee pharmacist without a prescription or an appointment. Medicaid and most insurance plans cover immunizations at no charge. The news comes at a time when many families are making plans to get their annual flu shot, according to the release.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a protocol change to increase access to lifesaving childhood vaccines. To help avoid vaccine-preventable diseases from spreading as children return to day cares and schools, HHS has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to administer FDA-approved vaccines to children age 3 to 18 years.

“While many families have stayed at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, these critical milestone immunizations may have been missed,” said Aaron Wiese, senior vice president and chief health officer at Hy-Vee. “Health and wellness are central to our mission, and we’re proud to partner with parents to help keep children and communities healthy by offering a convenient way to ensure kids’ vaccinations are up to date.”