How-to videos on CWD topics available to hunters

Videos about how to use a self-service sampling station to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, how to quarter a deer, how to cape a trophy deer and how to remove lymph nodes from a deer are available on the CWD videos page of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, according to a press release. For more information on CWD, sampling station locations, the DNR’s continued efforts to manage the disease and how to help, visit mndnr.gov/cwd.