October 19, 2020

Highway 251 repaving and culvert replacement project completed

By Submitted

Published 10:36 am Monday, October 19, 2020

Paving and culvert replacement work has been completed on Highway 251 between Highway 218 and Interstate 35, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work was substantially complete Oct. 13.

The project included:

  • Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County
  • Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35
  • Replacing culvert/pipes along the route
  • Improving pedestrian accessibility in Hollandale
  • Replacing guardrail on Highway 251

Ulland Brothers was the contractor for the $7.1 million project.

Motorists can find more information at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html.

Work does continue on other MnDOT construction projects. Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. 

