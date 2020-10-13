expand
October 13, 2020

Harriet L. Larson

Published 8:11 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Harriet Louise Larson was born on July 3, 1920, in Ellendale, Minnesota, the daughter of Chris and Edna  (Folie) Nelson. As a young woman she began working as a switchboard operator for the Lerdal Telephone Company. It was here that she met her soulmate Gilbert “Gib” Larson. The couple was married on September 30, 1930 at the First Baptist Parsonage in Clarks Grove. This union was blessed with children Jean, Jerry, Larry and Cindy.  In 1939, Harriet and Gib made their home on the Larson family farm near Lerdal. Together they raised their family and worked side by side on the family farm. Gilbert died in 2010 and Harriet remained on the farm until 2018, when she moved to The Woodlands at St. John’s on Fountain.  Harriet enjoyed being a member of the faith community at the First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove.  For more than 29 years of Harriet and Gilbert wintered in Tucson, AZ, where they met friends and enjoyed the sunshine.  Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Harriet was selfless and very devoted to her family.  She will pass on her legacy of patience, kindness to those she loved deeply, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.  Harriet died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the St. John’s Lutheran Home on Fountain in Albert Lea.

Harriet L. Larson

Her life of 100 years, 3 months and 5 days, was one filled with much joy and love.

Harriet will be greatly missed by her son Larry Larson of Baudette, MN, daughter Cindy (Danny) Lee of Albert Lea; grandchildren: Brent Waage, Jill (Don) Chantengco, Cory (Lisa) Larson, Jeff (Julianna) Larson, Staci Larson, Shelia Larson, Christa (Pete) Witt, Peter (Leah) Larson, Neil (Katie) Larson, Jennifer (Chris) Possehl and Daran (Shay) Lee; 19 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Harriet was preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert in 2010, her parents Edna and Chris Nelson, two sisters: Elnora Fredrickson and Phyllis Nelson, brother Oliver Nelson, son Jerry Larson, daughter Sharon Waage, son-in-law Mike Waage.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the staff of The Woodlands at St. John’s on Fountain for the wonderful, tender loving care they gave her.

