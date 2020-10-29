expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

Grocery store introduces cart cleaning system

By Submitted

Published 10:01 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc. is introducing an automated cleaning system that fully cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use, according to a press release. By mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will have a Sterile Cart system in operation. Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the fully automated sanitization system across its company, according to the release.

The system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee Inc. “We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees.”

Sterile Cart is manufactured by Minnesota-based IZZA Manufacturing and distributed by Ultra Green Packaging. Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green said the system was conceived and designed specifically to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” Davidson said. “The system ships fully assembled, takes up minimal space and sanitizes 1-2 carts per second. The Sterile Cart system provides peace of mind knowing that the carts are cleaned after every use.”

The Sterile Cart system uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant. It has a small footprint (6 feet by 4 feet) and can be installed where shopping carts are returned and staged for customer use. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hy-Vee stores regularly clean carts throughout the day and have sanitation wipes available where customers grab a cart, the release stated.

More News

What the 2016 election says about 2020

NRHEG comes back to best USC after trailing 2-1

Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down

Judge won’t stop Minneapolis homeless encampment sweeps

Elections & Campaigns

What the 2016 election says about 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down

News

Judge won’t stop Minneapolis homeless encampment sweeps

News

Gray wolves lose federal protection; state to manage

Elections & Campaigns

Trump complains about Minnesota rally limits

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Doors to business damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Timberwolves Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun

Education

Glenville-Emmons 7th through 12th graders to transition to hybrid learning

Health Updates

Bracing for more bad days, broken records

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota SOS: Too late to mail ballots — but not to vote

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

Lake Mills

Bulldogs’ season comes to an end

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Waseca counties

Business

Grocery store introduces cart cleaning system

Elections & Campaigns

MPPOA announces candidate endorsements

Elections & Campaigns

GOP campaigns ask that late absentee ballots be separated

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota legislative candidates make final push

Education

Alden-Conger 6th-12th graders to transition back to distance learning

News

U.S. Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

News

Vikings not declaring rebuild; DE Hunter has neck surgery

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to recognize World Stroke Day  