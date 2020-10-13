expand
October 13, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz is pictured with English springer spaniel Freja during the 2020 pheasant hunting opening weekend. - provided

Gov. Tim Walz goes pheasant hunting on opening weekend

By Submitted

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz was out bright and early Sunday morning to enjoy the first weekend of pheasant hunting in Minnesota, according to a press release.

The governor hunted with John Benson of Mankato and State Senator Nick Frentz on the private property of Blaine Phillips in southern Minnesota.

The birds didn’t cooperate, though: neither Walz, Benson, nor Frentz bagged a bird. But, they did enjoy working with their trusty dogs and enjoying the beautiful weather and the camaraderie of the hunt, the release stated. Walz was pictured with English springer spaniel Freja.

Walz, Benson and Frentz all wore masks when not hunting, and maintained a 6-foot distance from each other during the hunt in keeping with the Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Department of Health outdoor recreation guidelines.

The 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener event, slated for Oct. 10 in Fairmont, was postponed until 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

