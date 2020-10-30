expand
October 30, 2020

Glenville-Emmons 7th through 12th graders to transition to hybrid learning

By Sarah Stultz

Published 6:46 am Friday, October 30, 2020

Glenville-Emmons School announced Thursday it will adjust its learning plan because of increased COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County.

In a letter sent out Thursday to parents, Superintendent Brian Shanks said students in grades seven through 12 will shift to hybrid learning on Nov. 11. Hybrid learning incorporates a combination of both in-person and distance learning.

The transition coincides with the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

Shanks said if numbers go down, as they have previously, these students will return to full in-person learning Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.

Students in pre-K through sixth grade will continue with in-person learning at the school.

Shanks, who also leads Alden-Conger, announced to parents at that school on Wednesday that students in sixth through 12th grades would transition to distance learning.

Freeborn County has seen a steady increase in cases in recent weeks and on Thursday saw an increase in 18 COVID-19 cases. Freeborn County Public Health officials said there were 80 active cases in the county.

