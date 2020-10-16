expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Genevieve Joy Opp

By Submitted

Published 3:18 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Opp, Genevieve Joy (Retzer)  age 92, of Edina, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, and Aberdeen, SD,  passed away October 12, 2020. Born Sept. 8, 1928 in McPherson Co, SD.

Genevieve Joy Opp

Gen grew up  on the family farm near Ashley and graduated from Ashley High School in 1946. Married Hilmer  L. Opp, Sept. 18, 1949. Gen was a proud homemaker, dedicating her life to her family and  its activities. Gen was a woman of faith and deeply involved in the Presbyterian Church, (Sunday School Teacher, Women’s and Ruth Circle, and a visiting Deacon.) She was active in service clubs and organizations, (PTA, Cub and Boy Scouts, La Sertoma, and the Jaycee-ettes). She was an avid reader, flower gardener, and bridge player, but most of all she loved being a part of her children’s activities.  Survived by sons, Steven, Brian and Charles (Beth); grandchildren, Randi (David) Mutnick, Christopher (Nicole) Opp, Jenna Opp, and Krista Opp; great-grandchildren, Josie and Eli Mutnick and Adysen Wolf; siblings, Robert (Darnelda) Retzer, Ben Retzer, and Emilie (Don) Oster. Gen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and other family friends, including Karen Bonser, Ray Nguyen, and Annette “Lynn” Denton. She was preceded in death by husband, Hilmer Opp; parents, Arthur and Helen (Beck) Retzer, sister-in-law, Yvonne Retzer, and nephew, David Oster. Private family services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Interment at Ft. Snelling.  Memorials may be given to Hope Presbyterian Church, VEAP, or the food shelf of your choice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226

www.morrisnilsen.com

Education

School board candidates discuss issues in forum

Elections & Campaigns

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Business

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea drive-thru celebration planned for Matson at Edgewater Park

News

Minnesota House, Senate pass bonding bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

News

Minnesota Senate takes up long-delayed bonding bill

News

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County, but state death count high again; active cases top 10K

News

On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

News

Amid pandemic, Minnesota snowbirds wonder whether to stay put or go south

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic lighting event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elections & Campaigns

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

News

House passes $1.8 billion public works borrowing bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

5th Ward council candidates tackle attracting businesses, taxes and the pandemic in forum

News

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Worth County woman accused of faking cancer, scamming charities to change plea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer Matson returning home next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Highest death count in months; 1,200 new cases

News

Minnesota House to reconvene for vote on $1.4B bonding bill

News

City to apply for grant funding to clean up arsenic contamination at Blazing Star Landing