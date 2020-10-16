Genevieve Joy Opp

Opp, Genevieve Joy (Retzer) age 92, of Edina, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, and Aberdeen, SD, passed away October 12, 2020. Born Sept. 8, 1928 in McPherson Co, SD.

Gen grew up on the family farm near Ashley and graduated from Ashley High School in 1946. Married Hilmer L. Opp, Sept. 18, 1949. Gen was a proud homemaker, dedicating her life to her family and its activities. Gen was a woman of faith and deeply involved in the Presbyterian Church, (Sunday School Teacher, Women’s and Ruth Circle, and a visiting Deacon.) She was active in service clubs and organizations, (PTA, Cub and Boy Scouts, La Sertoma, and the Jaycee-ettes). She was an avid reader, flower gardener, and bridge player, but most of all she loved being a part of her children’s activities. Survived by sons, Steven, Brian and Charles (Beth); grandchildren, Randi (David) Mutnick, Christopher (Nicole) Opp, Jenna Opp, and Krista Opp; great-grandchildren, Josie and Eli Mutnick and Adysen Wolf; siblings, Robert (Darnelda) Retzer, Ben Retzer, and Emilie (Don) Oster. Gen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and other family friends, including Karen Bonser, Ray Nguyen, and Annette “Lynn” Denton. She was preceded in death by husband, Hilmer Opp; parents, Arthur and Helen (Beck) Retzer, sister-in-law, Yvonne Retzer, and nephew, David Oster. Private family services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Interment at Ft. Snelling. Memorials may be given to Hope Presbyterian Church, VEAP, or the food shelf of your choice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226

