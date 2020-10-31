Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends and spouses/partners as well as parents of children and teens, according to a press release. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on Support Groups or go straight to namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.

NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.