October 2, 2020

Fire extinguished in home basement

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

The basement of a house in Albert Lea was damaged by fire Friday morning.

According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, firefighters and police officers were dispatched to a report of the fire at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the basement of 1016 St. Joseph Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the basement window.

No one was inside the house, so firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and hotspots in the basement.

The department stated the fire was contained to the basement and contents near where the fire started.

The structure itself sustained minimal damage.

The cause of the fire was an operating free-standing oscillation fan, according to the investigation by the fire department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Damage was estimated at about $5,000.

 

