Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the Tribune’s first two Bing-Oh! Fall winners.

Congratulations to Paddy Hoium and Jacki Anderson, who both came into the Tribune Thursday to claim their prizes for the Tribune’s Bing-Oh! Fall game.

The two women each received $50 in Chamber Bucks.

Four more $50 prizes remain up for grabs, along with the $250 cover-all prize.

If you don’t have a card, feel free to stop down to the Tribune to pick one up. Remember, only one card is allowed per person, and numbers are given out in each issue of the paper.

We wish everyone the best of luck on the remaining prizes and hope you have a little fun.

To Minnesota reaching the milestone of 100,000 people with COVID-19.

Minnesota passed a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as new hospitalization rates remain their highest in months.

State public health officials say outbreaks are being driven largely by formal and informal get-togethers among friends, families and co-workers who are not staying vigilant against the disease, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

COVID-19 has had a varying effect on people. As of Friday, 90,492 of the state’s total cases were out of isolation, while there had been 2,059 deaths.

Locally in Freeborn County there have been 555 cases, of which 24 are considered active cases, and four deaths. Two remain hospitalized.

Health authorities are concerned about COVID-19 and flu outbreaks this fall and winter and are encouraging people to get a flu shot.

To the near completion of work on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Austin.

Traffic on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Austin again began using the eastbound lanes on the highway this week as construction work draws to a close. Ramp detours were also removed.

It has been a long last few months of construction on the interstate, and we are pleased to see the project nearing completion.

Motorists had been traveling in single lanes in each direction in the westbound lanes while crews paved the eastbound lanes with concrete.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation stated construction crews will continue to be on site for a few more weeks and motorists should be alert to work zone speed limits. Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in the westbound and eastbound lanes to allow for work that’s taking place in the median.

We look forward to the full reopening.