October 13, 2020

Early antlerless-only deer season this weekend

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday through Sunday, according to a press release. This year the season has expanded to include more deer permit areas in central and southeastern Minnesota.

Permit areas open during the hunt are 213, 214, 215, 341, 342, 343, 344, 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655. The DNR offers this opportunity to hunters in an effort to manage local deer herds. Hunters need an early antlerless permit to participate and the limit is five deer, which is in addition to the statewide bag limit. Deer hunting regulations are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

