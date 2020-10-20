expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Dorothy Ellen (Zerk) Wencl

By Submitted

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Funeral Service for Dorothy Wencl will be held on Saturday (10/24) at 10:30am at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Friday (10/23) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Dorothy Ellen (Zerck) Wencl, age 90 of Albert Lea, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Dorothy was born on January 30, 1930 to Lawrence and Ada (Ball) Zerck in Osage, IA. She attended School in Osage. She married Harold Paul Wencl on June 5, 1948 in Austin, MN. Together they raised 6 children. She was a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy worked at Land-O-Lakes for 13 years before she retired. She was active in the Women’s Group at St. James Catholic Church.

Dorothy loved to do crossword puzzles, reading books, doing needlework and going to the casino. She also liked to play cards with her children and grandchildren. Most of all Dorothy loved to spend time with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children Rebecca Giesler, Laura Heskett, Julie (Jerel) Schewe, Barbara (Brian) Stahl, and Michael (Kelly) Wencl; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings Stanley (Geraldine) Zerck, Marilyn Johnson, Jeanne Christenson, and Rick (LeAnn) Zerck; Harold’s siblings Evelyn Culbert, Lawrence Wencl and Mayme Smith

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1997; daughter Angela Ellis; grandchildren Kathy Ellis and Danny Miller; brothers Donald and Richard; brothers-in-law Ronald Johnson, Marvin Christenson; 8 of her husband’s siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossroads Community Hospice.

More News

Marjorie Schoeppler

Dorothy Ellen (Zerk) Wencl

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state

News

Highway 251 repaving and culvert replacement project completed

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

Elections & Campaigns

Lewis’ hopes for Senate upset may turn on Trump’s fate

News

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths statewide, including 1 in Mower County

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign cash piles up in final stretch

Cops, Courts & Fires

What drove protesters in May unrest over George Floyd?

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases reported in Freeborn County

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea shut out by Austin in home opener