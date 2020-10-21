expand
October 20, 2020

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold its second and final auction of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment Saturday, according to a press release. The auction, which is online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, includes 252 firearms and 39 bows that were confiscated following serious game and fish violations.

The bidding catalog for the auction will be available online at hillerauction.com and bidding began Tuesday. The catalog will include a written description and photos of each item. Onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once they’ve been purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required of anyone who purchases a firearm, and items must be picked up in-person.

Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund, which is the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs.

For more information, see DNR Enforcement’s auction page. A list of equipment to be auctioned is available at the Hiller Auction Service website.

