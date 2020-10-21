expand
October 21, 2020

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:07 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A 1980 red Honda dirt bike was reported taken from the back of a trailer at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened between 11 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $13.30 was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported blown up at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday at 86728 190th St., Oakland.

 

Juvenile cited for possession of vape device

A juvenile male was cited for possession of a vape device at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Vehicle broken into

Police received a report at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was broken into at 205 W. William St. The incident reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. A firearm was stolen from the vehicle. 

