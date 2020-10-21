expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Dennis Anton Rayman

By Submitted

Published 6:37 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Dennis Anton Rayman, 85, of Glenville, passed away at the Mayo Hospital in Austin on Tuesday, October 20. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM on Monday, October 26 at First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will immediately follow the service at Bohemian National Cemetery, rural Myrtle, MN. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Dennis Anton Rayman

Dennis Anton Rayman was born on October 19, 1935 in Albert Lea, the son of George and Frances (Moucha) Rayman. He graduated from Albert Lea High School and attended vocational school in Austin for electronics. He operated his own TV/radio repair service for several years prior to entering the US Army and was stationed in Germany for 28 months in the mid-1950s. Following his military service, he worked for Sears as a television and radio repairman for 19 years. After retiring from Sears, he sold insurance for Western Fraternal Life Association. In 1960, Dennis married Joan Cerny and two children were born from this union. They were later divorced. In 1973, Dennis married Gail (Wallace) Reese and they were to celebrate their 47th Wedding Anniversary this year. Dennis was a dedicated member of the American Legion, Post 264 in Glenville, serving as commander for two years and later as financial officer for many years. He was also an active member of the Bohemian Brick Hall where he served as president for many years. Dennis enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful clocks with his scroll saw, and even won a Grand Champion award at the Freeborn County Fair for one of his creations. Dennis loved attending the Darmstadt Group Military Reunion in various locations throughout the country over the years. He was also a wonderful handyman and could fix almost anything. He renovated several houses from top to bottom.

Dennis is survived by his wife Gail and his children Vicki Walker, Jacksonville, FL, Randolph Rayman (Tracy), Cedar Rapids, IA, step-daughter Lynette Davis, Lufkin, TX, step-son Alan Reese, Northwood, IA, step-son Chris Reese, Rosemont, MN, grandchildren Alex Walker, Sara Hatcher, Savanna Reese, Cullin Davis, Jordan Sullivan, Aric Rayman, Amanda Reese, Spencer Rayman, Rachael Reese and several great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Rayman, and step-son Michael Reese.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Legion Post 264 of Glenville, MN or Friends of Bohemian Brick Hall, Myrtle MN.

More News

Dennis Anton Rayman

Walz signs public works bill into law

Mayo Clinic Health System to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Walz signs public works bill into law

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

News

Watershed District to reapply for bonding funds for dredging next year

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

Elections & Campaigns

District 27A candidates face off in forum

News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire