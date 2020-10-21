expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Attorney Thomas Plunkett, representing former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, leaves the Hennepin County Courthouse for a hearing in Minneapolis on Oct. 15. Evan Frost/MPR News file

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

By Jon Collins, Minnesota Public Radio News

The defense attorney for one of the former police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing is arguing that the trial should be moved from Minneapolis to avoid harassment by protesters.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a memo in the case Tuesday arguing that a confrontation following last week’s hearing in the case was evidence that the trial should be held elsewhere for safety reasons.

While he talked with reporters, protesters interrupted Earl Gray, the attorney defending former officer Thomas Lane. One man pursued Gray through the Hennepin County Government Center atrium as they shouted at one another. Plunkett, who represents former officer J. Alexander Kueng, alleged in his filing that the protester violated statute forbidding harassment that’s intended to disrupt a judicial proceeding.

Demonstrators, including Floyd’s family, have repeatedly and publicly called for the trial to stay in Minneapolis. The man who confronted Gray, Jonathan Mason, who identified himself as a member of the group the 10K Foundation, said he isn’t concerned that his actions could contribute to moving the trial.

“I’m actually very proud of myself for being able to stand up as a moral authority within our society, within our state of Minnesota, to say that enough is enough, we need to actually tackle things like homelessness, let’s focus in on people who are getting brutalized, criminalized within our communities,” Mason said.

Plunkett also argued that the arrest of one armed individual after the hearing showed the potential for deadly violence.

“The protests surrounding these proceedings have grown from signs and slogans to harsh words and property damage, and now to a heavily armed citizen with a violent history being arrested while calling for the death of a defendant,” Plunkett wrote in the memo.

Plunkett suggested to the judge that the trial should take place at a location where protesters can’t arrive by bus or train.

In another recent filing, the attorney cited demonstrators outside the court building after a hearing on Sept. 11 who followed, and he alleges, assaulted defense attorney Gray and former officer Lane.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing. Former officers Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests across the country, and civil unrest in the Twin Cities. Defense attorneys initially argued that Kueng’s trial should be moved outside of Minneapolis due to pre-trial publicity. Prosecutors have not yet responded to defense attorneys motions to move the trial.

Judge Peter Cahill has expressed concern about the level of attention to the trial and the number of threats received by defense attorneys for the former officers. Cahill has said he’s inclined to keep jurors separate from the public by providing an escort of sheriff’s deputies.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Looking back: A decade of hockey

Why I love Albert Lea

Health & Fitness: Tips to keep your children active during a pandemic

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

Elections & Campaigns

District 27A candidates face off in forum

News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges

Business

Albert Lea graduate achieves life membership in MDRT

News

Hunters urged to submit samples in CWD areas

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?