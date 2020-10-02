expand
October 1, 2020

David E. Swenson

By Submitted

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

David “Popop” Edgar Swenson, age 76 of Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home in Albert Lea. David was born April 27, 1944 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota to Russell and Pearl (Madson) Swenson. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. Following high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force serving from 1963 until his honorable discharge. On March 9, 1991, David married Rita Fuller at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. David was a creative landscaper and loved his flower gardens. His greatest pleasure in life was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. David will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Swenson of Albert Lea, MN; daughter, Rosalind Swenson of Glenville, MN; step-children, Michael (Melanie) McCarty of Stewartville, MN, Sarah McCarty of Arden Hills, MN; grandchildren, Chelsea Schellenberg, Jeffrey Schellenberg, Jazzlyn Johnson, Sierra Johnson, Taylor Bakken, Austen Hover, Anna Hover, Emma Hover; great grandchildren, Evie Bergstrom, Abbagail Schellenberg, Ilijah Schellenberg, Carter David Schellenberg; brother, Dennis (Laura) Esplan of Windom, MN; and sister-in-law, Patricia Swenson of Faribault, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Pearl Swenson; brothers, Richard, Darrel and Ronald; sister, Darla Bailey; brother-in-law, Bill Bailey.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home Chapel in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove Lutheran Cemetery, rural Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

