expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County records 8th death; 21 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Nothing good has come from Minnesota’s COVID-19 data this week. That unhappy trend continued Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 more deaths atop the 48 over the past two days, putting the toll at 61, the highest three-day total since early June. New daily probable and confirmed cases skyrocketed to a new single-day record — nearly 2,300, although it came on record testing.

Active, confirmed cases this week topped 10,000, another record in the pandemic, part of more than a weeklong of new cases averaging more than 1,000 a day.

The newly reported deaths Friday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,212. Among those who have died, about 70% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Of the 119,396 cases of the disease confirmed in the pandemic to date, about 88% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

 

Local cases

Freeborn County reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total to 618. Of the new cases, one is under the age of 10, three are between 10 and 20, two are in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s. There are now 41 active cases in the county. Of the active cases, one is currently hospitalized.

Mower County reported its eighth death Friday. The death was someone between the ages of 65 and 69.

Faribault County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 199; Mower County reported 19 new cases and now has had 1,473 total cases; Steele County reported 22 new cases and has had 691 cases; and Waseca County reported eight new cases and has now had 893 total cases.

 

Education

School board candidates discuss issues in forum

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County records 8th death; 21 new cases in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Business

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

CEO sentenced for conspiracy to violate sanctions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea drive-thru celebration planned for Matson at Edgewater Park

News

Minnesota House, Senate pass bonding bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

News

Minnesota Senate takes up long-delayed bonding bill

News

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County, but state death count high again; active cases top 10K

News

On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

News

Amid pandemic, Minnesota snowbirds wonder whether to stay put or go south

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic lighting event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elections & Campaigns

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

News

House passes $1.8 billion public works borrowing bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

5th Ward council candidates tackle attracting businesses, taxes and the pandemic in forum

News

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Worth County woman accused of faking cancer, scamming charities to change plea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer Matson returning home next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Highest death count in months; 1,200 new cases