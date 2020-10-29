Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Waseca counties

Minnesota reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one in both Freeborn and Waseca counties.

The person from Freeborn County who died was between 80 and 84, while the person from Waseca County who died was between 60 and 64.

Statewide, the people who died were from 18 counties and included people ranging in age from their late 50s to over 100. Twenty resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, while 12 lived in private residences.

The new deaths bring the state’s cumulative deaths to 2,419, of which 1,689 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County has now had five deaths, and Waseca County has had 10.

The state set a new record for cases in a single day with 2,872 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 142,311. Of the total cases, 124,379 no longer need to be in isolation.

The following are updates about new cases in the area counties:

Faribault County: eight new cases, 252 total cases

Freeborn County: 18 new cases, 718 total cases. The county now has 80 active cases, and five people who are currently hospitalized. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following: Three people in their 20s Four people in their 30s One person in their 40s Three people in their 50s Two people in their 60s Two people in their 70s Two people in their 80s One person in their 90s



Mower County: six new cases, 1,545 total cases

Steele County: 14 new cases, 801 total cases

Waseca County: four new cases, 945 total cases

