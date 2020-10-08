expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:15 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Mower County reported a new COVID-19 death on Thursday, increasing the county’s total deaths to seven.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was 75 to 79 years old.

The death was one of eight deaths reported across the state. The other deaths were in Anoka, Hennepin, Pipestone, Ramsey and Stearns counties. Six resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one was considered homeless. 

The state has now had 2,107 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,501 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,276 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 107,922. Of that number, 97,254 are no longer in isolation.

The following are updates on cases from area counties:

• Faribault County: two new cases, 170 total cases

• Freeborn County: five new cases, 576 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included three people in their 40s and two people in their 50s.

There are now 28 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County, and one person is currently hospitalized.

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,395 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 614 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 840 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 28,404 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s total tests to 2,224,194.

Cops, Courts & Fires

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 7th death

News

MSHSL to allow spectators at indoor events

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car reportedly lit on fire and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Jason Lewis self-quarantines for 2nd time in week

Elections & Campaigns

2nd Trump-Biden debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

Elections & Campaigns

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wildfire risk increases across Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea girls’ tennis season comes to an end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths reported statewide

Health Updates

Hospitalization data change draws questions

News

Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Late goal downs Tigers, 1-0

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Teenager to paint mural to help brighten the city

Education

Q&A: Albert Lea Area Schools board candidates share their views

News

This Week in History: Unidentified object seen over Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 2-5, 2020

News

Nearly 116,000 urged to claim economic payments by deadline

Education

Manufacturing Week during the pandemic

News

Blood drive collects 44 pints