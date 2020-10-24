Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

Minnesota reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with 14 new deaths, continuing a trend of high new case numbers and double digit deaths.

Across the state, there were 2,268 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 132,122. Of that number, 116,693 no longer need to be in isolation.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in Benton, Hennepin, Martin, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Winona counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,328 people who have died from COVID-19, including 1,633 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 228 total cases

• Freeborn County: seven new cases, 666 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the total cases, 46 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized.

The new cases included three people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s and one person in their 60s.

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,508 total cases

• Steele County: 16 new cases, 756 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 927 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths