October 24, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Minnesota

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Minnesota reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with 14 new deaths, continuing a trend of high new case numbers and double digit deaths.

Across the state, there were 2,268 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 132,122. Of that number, 116,693 no longer need to be in isolation.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in Benton, Hennepin, Martin, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Winona counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,328 people who have died from COVID-19, including 1,633 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 228 total cases

• Freeborn County: seven new cases, 666 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the total cases, 46 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized.

The new cases included three people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s and one person in their 60s.

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,508 total cases

• Steele County: 16 new cases, 756 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 927 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 177 0 177 2
Anoka 8,542 10 8,552 150
Becker 549 2 551 3
Beltrami 875 1 876 7
Benton 908 15 923 8
Big Stone 136 0 136 0
Blue Earth 2,036 0 2,036 7
Brown 320 0 320 3
Carlton 419 4 423 1
Carver 1,759 8 1,767 7
Cass 366 0 366 5
Chippewa 428 1 429 3
Chisago 980 1 981 2
Clay 2,280 0 2,280 43
Clearwater 105 0 105 0
Cook 13 0 13 0
Cottonwood 276 0 276 0
Crow Wing 989 1 990 21
Dakota 9,662 24 9,686 137
Dodge 392 0 392 0
Douglas 672 0 672 3
Faribault 228 0 228 0
Fillmore 257 0 257 0
Freeborn 666 0 666 4
Goodhue 572 1 573 11
Grant 96 0 96 4
Hennepin 33,650 69 33,719 984
Houston 197 0 197 1
Hubbard 379 0 379 2
Isanti 527 0 527 5
Itasca 719 0 719 17
Jackson 208 0 208 1
Kanabec 204 1 205 10
Kandiyohi 1,657 1 1,658 5
Kittson 38 0 38 0
Koochiching 167 0 167 4
Lac qui Parle 132 0 132 3
Lake 118 0 118 0
Lake of the Woods 44 0 44 1
Le Sueur 620 0 620 5
Lincoln 181 1 182 0
Lyon 957 2 959 6
Mahnomen 110 0 110 2
Marshall 110 0 110 1
Martin 611 0 611 17
McLeod 588 0 588 4
Meeker 325 0 325 3
Mille Lacs 398 3 401 15
Morrison 704 8 712 9
Mower 1,490 18 1,508 15
Murray 275 0 275 3
Nicollet 718 0 718 17
Nobles 2,256 1 2,257 16
Norman 114 0 114 0
Olmsted 3,232 0 3,232 30
Otter Tail 850 1 851 7
Pennington 184 1 185 1
Pine 529 2 531 0
Pipestone 345 0 345 17
Polk 611 7 618 4
Pope 155 0 155 0
Ramsey 13,828 81 13,909 358
Red Lake 76 1 77 2
Redwood 271 0 271 11
Renville 244 6 250 11
Rice 1,628 0 1,628 9
Rock 322 2 324 4
Roseau 259 0 259 0
Scott 3,344 4 3,348 34
Sherburne 1,659 6 1,665 21
Sibley 249 0 249 3
St. Louis 2,904 8 2,912 67
Stearns 5,693 50 5,743 43
Steele 756 0 756 3
Stevens 180 1 181 1
Swift 201 0 201 1
Todd 785 1 786 5
Traverse 55 0 55 0
Wabasha 370 0 370 0
Wadena 217 7 224 3
Waseca 927 0 927 9
Washington 5,819 11 5,830 71
Watonwan 578 0 578 4
Wilkin 133 0 133 4
Winona 1,243 0 1,243 19
Wright 2,429 3 2,432 14
Yellow Medicine 278 3 281 5
Unknown/missing 199 2 201 0

