October 27, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:17 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were again reported in Minnesota on Tuesday, along with 15 new deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 2,178 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative case count to 137,536. Of that number, 122,100 no longer need to be in isolation.

Gov. Tim Walz and health officials on Monday encouraged residents to rethink their plans for large family gatherings at Thanksgiving and other holidays as the state’s trend of increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues.

As of Sunday, 582 people were hospitalized, and the seven-day positive test rate was 6.6%.

The new deaths reported Tuesday included people in Anoka, Big Stone, Carlton, Hennepin, Hubbard, Koochiching, Le Sueur, Martin, Morrison, Nicollet, Ramsey, Renville and St. Louis counties. The deaths included four people in their 50s, and the remainder were 70 or older. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 11 resided in private residences.

The state has now had 2,368 deaths, of which 1,653 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

  • Faribault County: four new cases, 239 total cases
  • Freeborn County: six new cases, 291 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the six new cases included one person in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s. There are now 60 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, and three people from the county are currently hospitalized. Forty-three people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
  • Mower County: six new cases, 1,535 total cases
  • Steele County: 21 new cases, 782 total cases
  • Waseca County: eight new cases, 937 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 186 0 186 2
Anoka 9,029 10 9,039 151
Becker 586 2 588 4
Beltrami 913 1 914 7
Benton 961 15 976 9
Big Stone 143 0 143 1
Blue Earth 2,066 0 2,066 7
Brown 333 0 333 3
Carlton 446 16 462 2
Carver 1,838 9 1,847 7
Cass 390 0 390 5
Chippewa 465 1 466 3
Chisago 1,082 1 1,083 2
Clay 2,362 0 2,362 43
Clearwater 114 0 114 0
Cook 17 0 17 0
Cottonwood 286 0 286 0
Crow Wing 1,061 1 1,062 22
Dakota 10,003 24 10,027 138
Dodge 404 0 404 0
Douglas 728 0 728 3
Faribault 239 0 239 0
Fillmore 264 0 264 0
Freeborn 691 0 691 4
Goodhue 624 1 625 11
Grant 99 0 99 4
Hennepin 34,585 72 34,657 994
Houston 212 0 212 1
Hubbard 410 0 410 3
Isanti 571 0 571 5
Itasca 763 0 763 17
Jackson 217 0 217 1
Kanabec 224 1 225 10
Kandiyohi 1,752 1 1,753 5
Kittson 49 0 49 0
Koochiching 172 0 172 5
Lac qui Parle 144 0 144 3
Lake 126 0 126 0
Lake of the Woods 44 0 44 1
Le Sueur 645 0 645 6
Lincoln 188 1 189 0
Lyon 994 2 996 6
Mahnomen 117 0 117 2
Marshall 131 0 131 1
Martin 615 0 615 18
McLeod 610 0 610 4
Meeker 345 0 345 3
Mille Lacs 423 4 427 15
Morrison 768 8 776 10
Mower 1,517 18 1,535 17
Murray 289 0 289 3
Nicollet 747 0 747 18
Nobles 2,308 1 2,309 16
Norman 121 0 121 0
Olmsted 3,314 0 3,314 30
Otter Tail 900 1 901 7
Pennington 206 1 207 1
Pine 552 2 554 0
Pipestone 359 0 359 17
Polk 717 7 724 4
Pope 165 0 165 0
Ramsey 14,261 81 14,342 362
Red Lake 80 1 81 2
Redwood 284 0 284 11
Renville 252 6 258 12
Rice 1,674 0 1,674 10
Rock 346 2 348 4
Roseau 290 0 290 0
Scott 3,492 4 3,496 34
Sherburne 1,727 6 1,733 22
Sibley 260 0 260 3
St. Louis 3,068 11 3,079 70
Stearns 5,940 51 5,991 44
Steele 782 0 782 3
Stevens 186 1 187 1
Swift 209 0 209 1
Todd 864 1 865 6
Traverse 58 0 58 0
Wabasha 397 0 397 0
Wadena 248 7 255 3
Waseca 937 0 937 9
Washington 6,078 11 6,089 72
Watonwan 579 0 579 4
Wilkin 140 0 140 4
Winona 1,278 0 1,278 19
Wright 2,606 3 2,609 15
Yellow Medicine 289 3 292 6
Unknown/missing 191 2 193 0

