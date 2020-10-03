Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

Area counties reported several new COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the daily update from health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s total cases to 557.

The following were updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new cases, 159 total cases

• Mower County: nine new cases, 1,366 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new cases, 581 total cases

• Waseca County: 47 new cases, 817 total cases

Statewide, 1,434 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 102,787. Of that number, 91,844 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Fourteen new deaths were reported from Anoka, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec, Pipestone, Redwood, St. Louis, Washington and Wright counties. With the exception of one person who died in their early 50s in Kanabec County, the remainder of people who died were 60 or older. Ten were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the fourth day in a row with double digits deaths.

There have now been 2,073 COVID-19 deaths in the state, of which 1,482 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 29,492 new tests completed, increasing the state’s total tests to 2,116,038.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths