Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Minnesota reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including two additional deaths in Mower County, tying a single-day record set May 28, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The deaths statewide ranged in age from 60 to more than 100 years old, and 25 of the new deaths resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One person resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and nine lived in private residences.

The two deaths in Mower County were between 85 and 89 and between 95 and 99 and increase the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 2,281, of which 1,608 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state also reported 1,082 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 126,591, of which 113,158 are no longer in isolation. It is the 14th day in a row for new cases above 1,000.

The following are updates on area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 214 total cases

Freeborn County: nine new cases, 647 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 49 are considered active lab-confirmed cases. Two new people are hospitalized.

The department stated the new cases include two people in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s.

Mower County: four new cases, 1,494 total cases

Steele County: eight new cases, 733 total cases

Waseca County: seven new cases, 918 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths