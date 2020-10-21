expand
October 21, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Minnesota reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including two additional deaths in Mower County, tying a single-day record set May 28, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The deaths statewide ranged in age from 60 to more than 100 years old, and 25 of the new deaths resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One person resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and nine lived in private residences.

The two deaths in Mower County were between 85 and 89 and between 95 and 99 and increase the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 2,281, of which 1,608 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state also reported 1,082 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 126,591, of which 113,158 are no longer in isolation. It is the 14th day in a row for new cases above 1,000.

The following are updates on area counties:

  • Faribault County: one new case, 214 total cases
  • Freeborn County: nine new cases, 647 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 49 are considered active lab-confirmed cases. Two new people are hospitalized.

The department stated the new cases include two people in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s.

  • Mower County: four new cases, 1,494 total cases
  • Steele County: eight new cases, 733 total cases
  • Waseca County: seven new cases, 918 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 157 0 157 2
Anoka 8,207 9 8,216 150
Becker 503 2 505 3
Beltrami 812 1 813 7
Benton 850 12 862 5
Big Stone 129 0 129 0
Blue Earth 1,979 0 1,979 7
Brown 307 0 307 3
Carlton 392 0 392 1
Carver 1,706 8 1,714 7
Cass 328 0 328 5
Chippewa 403 1 404 3
Chisago 889 1 890 2
Clay 2,093 0 2,093 43
Clearwater 88 0 88 0
Cook County 11 0 11 0
Cottonwood 264 0 264 0
Crow Wing 919 1 920 21
Dakota 9,367 22 9,389 136
Dodge 370 0 370 0
Douglas 624 0 624 3
Faribault 214 0 214 0
Fillmore 241 0 241 0
Freeborn 647 0 647 4
goodhue 528 1 529 11
Grant County 90 0 90 4
Hennepin 32,678 65 32,743 974
Houston 183 0 183 1
Hubbard 335 0 335 2
Isanti 504 0 504 4
Itasca 688 0 688 17
Jackson 201 0 201 1
Kanabec County 191 0 191 10
Kandiyohi 1,599 1 1,600 4
Kittson 33 0 33 0
Koochiching 163 0 163 4
Lac Qui Parle 126 0 126 3
Lake County 108 0 108 0
Lake of the Woods County 43 0 43 1
Le Sueur 591 0 591 5
Lincoln 170 1 171 0
Lyon 931 2 933 6
Mahnomen 101 0 101 1
Marshall 90 0 90 1
Martin 599 0 599 16
McLeod 573 0 573 4
Meeker 312 0 312 3
Mille Lacs 361 3 364 11
Morrison 636 7 643 8
Mower 1,476 18 1,494 15
Murray 258 0 258 3
Nicollet 689 0 689 17
Nobles 2,174 0 2,174 16
Norman 101 0 101 0
Olmsted 3,125 0 3,125 29
Otter Tail 783 0 783 6
Pennington 169 1 170 1
Pine 514 2 516 0
Pipestone 330 0 330 16
Polk 521 6 527 4
Pope 148 0 148 0
Ramsey 13,436 74 13,510 352
Red Lake 60 1 61 2
Redwood 251 0 251 11
Renville 226 7 233 11
Rice 1,586 0 1,586 9
Rock 302 2 304 1
Roseau 211 0 211 0
Scott 3,230 4 3,234 34
Sherburne 1,577 6 1,583 21
Sibley 240 0 240 3
St. Louis 2,732 6 2,738 65
Stearns 5,444 41 5,485 40
Steele 733 0 733 2
Stevens County 168 1 169 1
Swift 192 0 192 1
Todd 740 1 741 5
Traverse 54 0 54 0
Wabasha 332 0 332 0
Wadena 194 7 201 1
Waseca 918 0 918 9
Washington 5,336 9 5,345 68
Watonwan 572 0 572 4
Wilkin 126 0 126 4
Winona 1,209 0 1,209 18
Wright 2,311 3 2,314 14
Yellow Medicine 267 1 268 5
Unknown/missing 193 2 195 0

