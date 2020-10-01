expand
October 1, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Total Minnesota cases pass 100,000

By Staff Reports

Published 11:29 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

More than 100,000 Minnesotans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the daily update from health officials.

There were 1,066 new cases reported Thursday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 100,200. Of that number, 89,980 are no longer in isolation and 7,758 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The state reported 13 new deaths across the state in Douglas, Hennepin, Lac qui Parle, Morrison, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Ramsey, Redwood, Sherburne, St. Louis and Waseca counties. With the exception of one person in their late 50s in Hennepin County, all of the deaths were 65 or older, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the ninth death from COVID-19 in Waseca County. The state health department said the person was in their early 80s.

The state has now had 2,049 total deaths, of which 1,465 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on the new cases at area counties:

• Faribault County: four new cases, 153 total cases

• Freeborn County: five new cases, 554 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one person is between 10 and 20, two people are in their 20s, one person is in their 40s and one person is in their 50s.

An additional person was added to the county’s list from another county. No information was available about this person.

There are now 28 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County, including two who are hospitalized.

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,354 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 567 total cases

• Waseca County: 46 new cases, 768 total cases

The Federal Bureau of Prison website stated the Waseca federal correctional institution had 205 inmates and two staff members with active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

Daily COVID-19 update: Total Minnesota cases pass 100,000

