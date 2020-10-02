expand
October 2, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Lower cases reported in area counties; state offers response to Trump’s positive test

By Staff Reports

Published 1:55 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

Area counties reported low increases in COVID-19 cases on Friday, though the state reported over a thousand new cases and had its third day in a row with double-digit deaths.

Freeborn County reported one new case, bringing its total to 555. Of that number, 24 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new case was a person in their 40s.

Faribault County reported two new cases, and has now had 154 cases; Mower County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,357; Steele County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 571; and Waseca County reported two new cases and has now had 770 cases.

Statewide, 1,184 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 101,366.

Of that number, 90,492 are no longer in isolation. according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ten new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Martin, Murray, Pipestone, St. Louis and Washington counties. Seven of those people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all were 60 or older.

The state has now had 2,059 deaths, of which 1,472 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 32,077 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,086,963.

 

Department of Health responds to Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

The Minnesota Department of Health stated Friday there is potential risk that COVID-19 transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with President Donald Trump’s visit earlier in the week.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 was high in St. Louis County prior to this week’s rally, and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it,” the department said.

People who attended the events and are showing symptoms are advised to get tested right away. It said people without symptoms should also consider getting tested because some people may not develop or recognize symptoms and could spread the virus even without displaying symptoms.

People should get tested five to seven days after the event, and if they test negative should get tested again 12 days after the event.

It stated anyone who was a direct contact of Trump or known COVID-19 cases should quarantine and get tested.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 97 1
Anoka 6,494 138
Becker 305 2
Beltrami 499 5
Benton 588 3
Big Stone 88 0
Blue Earth 1,780 7
Brown 210 2
Carlton 295 1
Carver 1,470 7
Cass 206 4
Chippewa 243 1
Chisago 558 1
Clay 1,508 41
Clearwater 35 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 232 0
Crow Wing 601 18
Dakota 7,841 127
Dodge 276 0
Douglas 396 3
Faribault 154 0
Fillmore 150 0
Freeborn 555 4
Goodhue 402 9
Grant 65 4
Hennepin 28,158 940
Houston 142 0
Hubbard 144 1
Isanti 333 1
Itasca 384 16
Jackson 159 1
Kanabec 140 8
Kandiyohi 1,090 3
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 123 4
Lac qui Parle 78 2
Lake 68 0
Lake of the Woods 25 1
Le Sueur 488 4
Lincoln 118 0
Lyon 756 4
Mahnomen 49 1
Marshall 55 1
Martin 488 12
McLeod 505 2
Meeker 225 2
Mille Lacs 181 3
Morrison 302 3
Mower 1,357 6
Murray 185 3
Nicollet 570 17
Nobles 1,997 16
Norman 64 0
Olmsted 2,601 28
Otter Tail 495 6
Pennington 123 1
Pine 371 0
Pipestone 255 13
Polk 343 4
Pope 104 0
Ramsey 11,340 326
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 193 6
Renville 170 8
Rice 1,377 8
Rock 188 1
Roseau 139 0
Scott 2,700 33
Sherburne 1,222 15
Sibley 204 3
St. Louis 1,840 46
Stearns 4,206 25
Steele 571 2
Stevens 115 1
Swift 153 1
Todd 517 2
Traverse 38 0
Wabasha 216 0
Wadena 74 0
Waseca 770 9
Washington 4,034 56
Watonwan 535 4
Wilkin 76 3
Winona 956 18
Wright 1,765 7
Yellow Medicine 207 3
Unknown/missing 172 0

