October 9, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:54 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Freeborn County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county has now had 585 cumulative cases since the pandemic began.

Faribault County reported two new cases and has had 172 total cases; Mower County reported six new cases and has had 1,401 total cases; Steele County had six new cases and has had 619 total cases; and Waseca County reported four new cases and has had 844 total cases.

Statewide, 1,401 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 109,312. Of that number, 97,715 no longer were in isolation.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in Goodhue,  Hennepin, Martin, Ramsey, Redwood, St. Louis, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. Twelve resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 2,121, of which 1,513 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 31,857 new tests completed, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 2,245,165.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 111 1
Anoka 7,061 142
Becker 359 2
Beltrami 612 5
Benton 667 4
Big Stone 103 0
Blue Earth 1,855 7
Brown 244 2
Carlton 331 1
Carver 1,553 7
Cass 247 4
Chippewa 288 2
Chisago 645 2
Clay 1,668 42
Clearwater 43 0
Cook 8 0
Cottonwood 244 0
Crow Wing 701 18
Dakota 8,295 130
Dodge 319 0
Douglas 489 3
Faribault 172 0
Fillmore 192 0
Freeborn 585 4
Goodhue 442 10
Grant 71 4
Hennepin 29,661 951
Houston 161 0
Hubbard 192 1
Isanti 384 1
Itasca 522 16
Jackson 167 1
Kanabec 153 9
Kandiyohi 1,247 3
Kittson 15 0
Koochiching 140 4
Lac qui Parle 95 2
Lake 83 0
Lake of the Woods 35 1
Le Sueur 519 5
Lincoln 140 0
Lyon 816 4
Mahnomen 65 1
Marshall 63 1
Martin 535 14
McLeod 527 3
Meeker 255 2
Mille Lacs 220 3
Morrison 397 3
Mower 1,401 7
Murray 205 3
Nicollet 619 17
Nobles 2,034 16
Norman 80 0
Olmsted 2,776 28
Otter Tail 563 6
Pennington 140 1
Pine 447 0
Pipestone 298 15
Polk 382 4
Pope 117 0
Ramsey 12,027 333
Red Lake 46 1
Redwood 212 8
Renville 195 9
Rice 1,454 8
Rock 211 1
Roseau 151 0
Scott 2,853 34
Sherburne 1,313 16
Sibley 217 3
St. Louis 2,121 53
Stearns 4,570 29
Steele 619 2
Stevens 138 1
Swift 163 1
Todd 569 2
Traverse 43 0
Wabasha 261 0
Wadena 111 0
Waseca 844 9
Washington 4,368 61
Watonwan 550 4
Wilkin 91 3
Winona 1,051 18
Wright 1,950 10
Yellow Medicine 232 3
Unknown/missing 193 0

