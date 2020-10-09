Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 9 new cases

Freeborn County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county has now had 585 cumulative cases since the pandemic began.

Faribault County reported two new cases and has had 172 total cases; Mower County reported six new cases and has had 1,401 total cases; Steele County had six new cases and has had 619 total cases; and Waseca County reported four new cases and has had 844 total cases.

Statewide, 1,401 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 109,312. Of that number, 97,715 no longer were in isolation.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in Goodhue, Hennepin, Martin, Ramsey, Redwood, St. Louis, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. Twelve resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 2,121, of which 1,513 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 31,857 new tests completed, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 2,245,165.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths