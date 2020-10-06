Daily COVID-19 update: Four deaths reported statewide

Counties in south central Minnesota continued to report new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the daily update from health officials.

Freeborn County reported four new cases, increasing the county’s total cases to 568. Of that number, 22 are considered active cases, and one person is currently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated the new cases included one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and two people in their 70s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 165 total cases

Mower County: five new cases, 1,384 total cases

Steele County: 10 new cases, 602 total cases

Waseca County: two new cases, 822 total cases

Statewide, there were 954 new cases reported, increasing the state’s total to 105,740. Of that number, 95,614 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported in Anoka, Clay, Scott and Washington counties. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths to 2,087, of which 1,488 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 14,029 new tests completed, bringing that number up to 2,182,970.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths