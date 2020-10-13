expand
October 13, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Continued cases reported in area, statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Area counties reported continued new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in the daily update from local and  state health officials.

Three new cases were reported in Freeborn County, increasing the county’s cumulative case count to 593. Of the total cases, 28 are considered active cases and one person is hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and two people in their 30s.

The following were the cases reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new cases, 187 total cases

• Mower County: two new cases, 1,431 total cases

• Steele County: two new cases, 659 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 878 total cases

Statewide, 1,150 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 114,574. Of the total cases, 102,624 are no longer in isolation.

Seven new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Martin, Red Lake, Stearns and Wilkin counties, all of which were 75 or older.

Two of the residents resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,151 total deaths, of which 1,524 resided in long-term or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were 19,444 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,355,124.

