expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Minnesota recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and more than 1,500 new cases.

The new deaths follow a record high day for deaths on Wednesday and included people ranging in age from 70s to over 100 from 13 counties. Thirteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and seven lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,301 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,621 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,574 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 128,152, of which 113,976 are no longer in isolation. It has been more than two weeks now for new daily cases above 1,000.

The following are updates on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 221 total cases

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 649 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person under 10 and one person in their 30s. There are currently 49 active lab-confirmed cases, and two people are hospitalized. 

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,499 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 734 total cases

• Waseca County: two new cases, 919 total cases

The state reported 26,626 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests statewide to 2,587,268.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 159 0 159 2
Anoka 8,315 9 8,324 150
Becker 517 2 519 3
Beltrami 838 1 839 7
Benton 870 12 882 7
Big Stone 131 0 131 0
Blue Earth 2,003 0 2,003 7
Brown 311 0 311 3
Carlton 403 0 403 1
Carver 1,716 8 1,724 7
Cass 344 0 344 5
Chippewa 414 1 415 3
Chisago 919 1 920 2
Clay 2,153 0 2,153 43
Clearwater 88 0 88 0
Cook 11 0 11 0
Cottonwood 265 0 265 0
Crow Wing 946 1 947 21
Dakota 9,445 22 9,467 136
Dodge 379 0 379 0
Douglas 632 0 632 3
Faribault 221 0 221 0
Fillmore 245 0 245 0
Freeborn 649 0 649 4
Goodhue 541 1 542 11
Grant 92 0 92 4
Hennepin 32,961 63 33,024 980
Houston 186 0 186 1
Hubbard 346 0 346 2
Isanti 511 0 511 5
Itasca 696 0 696 17
Jackson 204 0 204 1
Kanabec 194 0 194 10
Kandiyohi 1,638 1 1,639 5
Kittson 37 0 37 0
Koochiching 164 0 164 4
Lac qui Parle 130 0 130 3
Lake 111 0 111 0
Lake of the Woods 43 0 43 1
Le Sueur 598 0 598 5
Lincoln 171 1 172 0
Lyon 939 2 941 6
Mahnomen 104 0 104 1
Marshall 97 0 97 1
Martin 602 0 602 16
McLeod 576 0 576 4
Meeker 318 0 318 3
Mille Lacs 373 3 376 13
Morrison 650 7 657 8
Mower 1,481 18 1,499 15
Murray 264 0 264 3
Nicollet 700 0 700 17
Nobles 2,195 0 2,195 16
Norman 105 0 105 0
Olmsted 3,159 0 3,159 30
Otter Tail 789 0 789 6
Pennington 170 1 171 1
Pine 517 2 519 0
Pipestone 336 0 336 16
Polk 551 6 557 4
Pope 152 0 152 0
Ramsey 13,536 73 13,609 355
Red Lake 65 1 66 2
Redwood 260 0 260 11
Renville 231 6 237 11
Rice 1,592 0 1,592 9
Rock 309 2 311 3
Roseau 216 0 216 0
Scott 3,261 4 3,265 34
Sherburne 1,600 6 1,606 21
Sibley 242 0 242 3
St. Louis 2,791 6 2,797 65
Stearns 5,505 41 5,546 41
Steele 734 0 734 2
Stevens 173 1 174 1
Swift 193 0 193 1
Todd 751 1 752 5
Traverse 54 0 54 0
Wabasha 343 0 343 0
Wadena 201 7 208 2
Waseca 919 0 919 9
Washington 5,391 8 5,399 68
Watonwan 572 0 572 4
Wilkin 127 0 127 4
Winona 1,225 0 1,225 18
Wright 2,329 3 2,332 14
Yellow Medicine 270 1 271 5
Unknown/missing 263 2 265 0

More News

Greenfield signs letter of intent

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

Notices

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

News

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

News

Zimmer, Vikings left to ponder where to turn in 1-5 season

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems’ boycott

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former officer in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit money and other reports

News

Walz signs public works bill into law

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

News

Watershed District to reapply for bonding funds for dredging next year

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

Elections & Campaigns

District 27A candidates face off in forum

News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives

News

This Week in History: Vigil held for Jacob Wetterling in Albert Lea on 1-year anniversary of disappearance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

News

DNR confiscated equipment auction planned

Education

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School

Health Updates

NAMI plans state conference on mental health challenges