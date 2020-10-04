expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total case count to 559.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 16 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized.

The new cases included a person under the age of 10 and one in their 20s.

Faribault County reported four new cases and has had 163 cases; Mower County had four new cases and has had 1,370 cases; Steele County reported five new cases and has had 586 cases; and Waseca County had two new cases and has had 819 total cases.

Statewide, 1,048 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total cases to 103,826. Of that number, 93,148 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Chicago, Dakota, Hennepin, Stearns and Washington counties. All of the people who died were 70 or older, and four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,080 total deaths, of which 1,486 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department said 28,833 new tests were completed, increasing the total case count to 2,146,411.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 95 1
Anoka 6,635 140
Becker 321 2
Beltrami 550 5
Benton 610 3
Big Stone 91 0
Blue Earth 1,806 7
Brown 222 2
Carlton 305 1
Carver 1,494 7
Cass 213 4
Chippewa 258 2
Chisago 585 2
Clay 1,571 41
Clearwater 37 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 239 0
Crow Wing 630 18
Dakota 7,954 130
Dodge 280 0
Douglas 424 3
Faribault 163 0
Fillmore 163 0
Freeborn 559 4
Goodhue 416 9
Grant 69 4
Hennepin 28,645 944
Houston 146 0
Hubbard 162 1
Isanti 347 1
Itasca 431 16
Jackson 159 1
Kanabec 147 9
Kandiyohi 1,132 3
Kittson 13 0
Koochiching 130 4
Lac qui Parle 83 2
Lake 76 0
Lake of the Woods 26 1
Le Sueur 493 4
Lincoln 124 0
Lyon 779 4
Mahnomen 55 1
Marshall 58 1
Martin 506 12
McLeod 510 2
Meeker 233 2
Mille Lacs 193 3
Morrison 329 3
Mower 1,370 6
Murray 189 3
Nicollet 589 17
Nobles 2,010 16
Norman 69 0
Olmsted 2,667 28
Otter Tail 522 6
Pennington 136 1
Pine 379 0
Pipestone 269 14
Polk 355 4
Pope 109 0
Ramsey 11,573 326
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 203 7
Renville 175 8
Rice 1,398 8
Rock 191 1
Roseau 142 0
Scott 2,759 33
Sherburne 1,250 15
Sibley 211 3
St. Louis 1,908 49
Stearns 4,320 26
Steele 586 2
Stevens 123 1
Swift 155 1
Todd 532 2
Traverse 40 0
Wabasha 229 0
Wadena 86 0
Waseca 819 9
Washington 4,132 58
Watonwan 540 4
Wilkin 80 3
Winona 985 18
Wright 1,814 8
Yellow Medicine 215 3
Unknown/missing 177 0

News

Leader in Minnesota’s Karen community dies from COVID-19 complications

News

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

Featured News

A new event center for Northwood

Business

Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique

News

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Business

Making the most of it

Business

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring

Health Updates

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Health Updates

Minnesota congressmen flew Delta after flying with Trump

Gallery

Ongoing construction projects in Albert Lea

Business

Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

News

Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Elections & Campaigns

An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis

Education

‘Her time was cut short’

Featured News

United Way kicks off annual campaign

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota Senate District 27

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dissolutions: September 2020

Business

Hy-Vee to offer childhood vaccinations, flu shots

News

Apply now for farmers’ market cost-share program

Education

Celebrate Farm to School Month with Minnesota foods

Education

Principal’s Corner: The importance of technology

Education

Albert Lea Area Learning Center standout student