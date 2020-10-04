Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total case count to 559.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 16 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized.

The new cases included a person under the age of 10 and one in their 20s.

Faribault County reported four new cases and has had 163 cases; Mower County had four new cases and has had 1,370 cases; Steele County reported five new cases and has had 586 cases; and Waseca County had two new cases and has had 819 total cases.

Statewide, 1,048 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total cases to 103,826. Of that number, 93,148 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Chicago, Dakota, Hennepin, Stearns and Washington counties. All of the people who died were 70 or older, and four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,080 total deaths, of which 1,486 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department said 28,833 new tests were completed, increasing the total case count to 2,146,411.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths