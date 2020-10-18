Daily COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths statewide, including 1 in Mower County

Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across Minnesota on Sunday, including one in Mower County.

The person, who was between 95 and 99 years old, was Mower County’s 12th COVID-19 death, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The other deaths were in Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. Fourteen of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s cumulative deaths to 2,234, of which 1,574 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 1,732 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 122,812, of which 108,316 are no longer in isolation.

The following were the new cases reported in the area:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 208 total cases

• Freeborn County: eight new cases, 631 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,489 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 716 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 908 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths