October 26, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:44 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total cases to 684.

Of that number, 58 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• One person under 10

• Three people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Four people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

Faribault County reported four new cases and has now had 235 cases; Mower County reported 12 new cases and has had 1,529 cases; Steele County reported three new cases and has had 761 cases; and Waseca County reported two new cases and has had 929 cases.

Statewide, 1,578 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 135,372. Of that number, 120,421 no longer need to be in isolation.

Four new deaths were reported across the state in Ramsey, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties, all four of whom lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people were all 70 or older.

The state has now had 2,353 total deaths, of which 1,649 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

