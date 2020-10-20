expand
October 20, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Mower County reported its 13th COVID-19 death on Tuesday as over 1,000 new cases were reported across the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Mower County death was a person between 85 and 89 and was one of seven new deaths across the state. 

Five of the people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, while two lived in private residences.

Minnesota has now had 2,246 deaths, of which 1,583 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

The Department of Health reported 1,120 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 125,531. Of that number, 111,634 no longer are in isolation. 

New hospitalizations increased 9,042 cumulative hospitalizations.

The following are updates on new cases in area counties:

  • Faribault County: two new cases, 213 total cases
  • Freeborn County: seven new cases, 638 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said one person was moved off the county’s list to another county. Of the new cases, three people are under 10, one person is in their 20s, one person is in their 40s and two people are in their 50s. There are 46 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, and one person from the county is hospitalized.

  • Mower County: one new case, 1,491 total cases
  • Steele County: four new cases, 724 total cases
  • Waseca County: no new cases, 911 total cases

 

