expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Freeborn County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state reported another day with more than 1,000 new cases.

The new cases in Freeborn County bring the county’s cumulative case total to 659, of which 54 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person under the age of 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and three in their 60s.

Two people from the county are presently hospitalized.

Mower County reported five new cases and has had 1,503 total cases; Steele County had seven new cases, increasing its total to 741; and Waseca County had three new cases and has now had 922 cases.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County.

Statewide, there were 1,721 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 129,863. Of that number, 114,679 are no longer in isolation.

According to state officials, the state’s average positive test rate increased to 6.7%.

Thirteen new deaths were reported across the state, including one in Steele County. Other counties with deaths included Dakota, Hennepin, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Ramsey, Rock, Wadena and Washington counties. The residents who died ranged in age from mid-40s to early 90s. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,314 total deaths, of which 1,623 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

 

More News

Michigan faces tough game at Minn.

Bulldogs dominate first-round game

Snow expected over the weekend

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Freeborn County

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Snow expected over the weekend

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump steps back from Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

News

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

News

Zimmer, Vikings left to ponder where to turn in 1-5 season

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems’ boycott

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former officer in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit money and other reports

News

Walz signs public works bill into law

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

News

Watershed District to reapply for bonding funds for dredging next year

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

Elections & Campaigns

District 27A candidates face off in forum

News

County board approves CARES Act spending

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Working to save more lives