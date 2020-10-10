expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 deaths reported statewide; cases continue rising in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:39 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

Two area counties reported double-digit new COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

Mower County reported 20 new cases, increasing its cumulative case count to 1,421, while Steele County reported 17 new cases, and has now had 635 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Numbers were not immediately available about how many cases in each county are considered active.

Freeborn County had one new case and has now had 585 total cases. One person was also removed from the county’s list. .

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 30 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

The new case was a person in their 20s.

Faribault County had four new cases and has had 176 total cases; and Waseca County reported nine new cases and has had a total of 852 cases.

Statewide, 1,537 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 110,828. Of the total cases, 99,054 no longer are in isolation.

Ten new deaths were reported in Crow Wing, Goodhue, Lyon, Ramsey, St. Louis, Stearns and Washington counties. Five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and all were 65 or older.

The state has now had 2,131 deaths, of which 1,518 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31,665 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 2,288,662.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 113 1
Anoka 7,177 142
Becker 373 2
Beltrami 625 5
Benton 673 4
Big Stone 107 0
Blue Earth 1,868 7
Brown 260 2
Carlton 334 1
Carver 1,570 7
Cass 253 4
Chippewa 306 2
Chisago 665 2
Clay 1,703 42
Clearwater 47 0
Cook 9 0
Cottonwood 244 0
Crow Wing 716 20
Dakota 8,400 130
Dodge 331 0
Douglas 500 3
Faribault 176 0
Fillmore 201 0
Freeborn 585 4
Goodhue 452 11
Grant 74 4
Hennepin 29,929 951
Houston 164 0
Hubbard 200 1
Isanti 391 1
Itasca 541 16
Jackson 168 1
Kanabec 156 9
Kandiyohi 1,278 3
Kittson 17 0
Koochiching 143 4
Lac qui Parle 100 2
Lake 86 0
Lake of the Woods 35 1
Le Sueur 527 5
Lincoln 144 0
Lyon 826 5
Mahnomen 72 1
Marshall 68 1
Martin 543 14
McLeod 528 3
Meeker 263 2
Mille Lacs 240 3
Morrison 407 3
Mower 1,421 7
Murray 209 3
Nicollet 625 17
Nobles 2,038 16
Norman 82 0
Olmsted 2,817 28
Otter Tail 574 6
Pennington 142 1
Pine 456 0
Pipestone 302 15
Polk 392 4
Pope 123 0
Ramsey 12,170 335
Red Lake 47 1
Redwood 212 8
Renville 203 9
Rice 1,468 8
Rock 219 1
Roseau 154 0
Scott 2,889 34
Sherburne 1,330 16
Sibley 221 3
St. Louis 2,157 55
Stearns 4,634 30
Steele 635 2
Stevens 142 1
Swift 166 1
Todd 577 2
Traverse 43 0
Wabasha 264 0
Wadena 113 0
Waseca 852 9
Washington 4,447 62
Watonwan 550 4
Wilkin 96 3
Winona 1,063 18
Wright 1,986 10
Yellow Medicine 238 3
Unknown/missing 183 0