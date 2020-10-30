Daily COVID-19: Minnesota reports over 3,000 new cases, 18 deaths

Minnesota reported its highest number of daily cases during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday with 3,165 new cases.

The total marked the first time the state has had over 3,000 new cases in one day, breaking the previous high the day before of 2,872 new cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 145,465 cumulative cases, of which 125,052 no longer need to be in isolation.

The state also reported 738 hospitalizations, another single-day high, with 176 people in intensive care.

State health commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a media briefing Thursday that the surge in cases is not due to large-scale events but is being fueled by individual behavior.

“It’s driven by literally thousands of seemingly small decisions people are making every day without realizing the full impact those decisions are having on families, their neighbors and their community,” she said. “We’re seeing that these small, everyday gatherings and activities are leading to infections that are then spreading into long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, businesses and more.”

State officials said Thursday that case growth statewide had eclipsed 10% for the first time since July.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 5.42% on Oct. 14 to 7.4% on Thursday.

The state also reported 18 new deaths from Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Clay, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Isanti, Polk, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties. With exception of one person from Ramsey County who was between 55 and 59, all of the other people who died were 70 or older. Twelve resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and six lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,437 cumulative deaths, of which 1,701 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 258 total cases

• Freeborn County: nine new cases, 727 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county now has 79 active cases, and four people are hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

One person under 10

Two people between 10 and 20

Two people in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

One person in their 90s

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,553 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new cases, 817 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 950 total cases

The state reported 33,910 tests had been completed, including 32,850 PCR tests and 1,060 antigen tests.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths