October 17, 2020

Daily COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020

A day after recording 21 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County reported seven new cases on Saturday, according to health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s total to 625.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person between 10 and 20, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s. Information about the seventh person was not available.

The county has 44 active cases, and one person currently hospitalized.

Faribault County also saw seven new cases, increasing its total to 205; Mower County had 10 new cases and has now had 1,466 total cases; Steele County had 20 new cases and has now had 712 cumulative cases; and Waseca County had 11 new cases and has now had 904 cases.

Statewide, 1,704 new cases were reported, including 1,682 PCR-positive cases and 22 Antigen-positive cases. The new cases increase the state’s cumulative case count to 121,090. Of that number, 106,774 are no longer in isolation.

Five new deaths were reported across the state in Becker, Case, Chippewa, Morrison and St. Louis counties. One of those people resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Minnesota has now had 2,217 deaths statewide, including 1,560 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 28,039 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s total tests completed to 2,477,132.

