Court Dispositions: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Sept. 29

John Thomas Dowd, 47, 25173 727 St., Hayfield. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $25.

Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 22, 1012 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 4th degree assault on a peace officer – throws or transfers bodily fluids (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 12 months one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 150 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 150 days. Fees $80. Count 2: 4th degree assault on a peace officer – demonstrable bodily harm (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance (gross misdemeanor). Dismissed. Count 4: Obstructing legal process with force or violence (gross misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Gregor Samuel Schultz, 23, 62281 State Highway 109, Alden. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230. Count 2: Drugs – possession of paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited. Fees $50. Count 3: Drugs – possess/sale small amount of marijuana – no remuneration. Fees $50.

Jose Juan Delgado Sanchez, 49, 4528 Olympia Way, Longview, Washington. Count 1: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

James M Nyankabaria, 38, 413 Winter Ave. Unit 3, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jose Alermo Ruiz-Espinoza, 39, 21931 582 Ave., Austin. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Edward B Clark, 22, 4410 142nd St. Apartment 109, Urbandale, Iowa. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 106/70. Fees $380.

Sept. 30

Alexander James Alcala, 23, 1220 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – 5th degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult (unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days).

Diana Marie Brown, 21, 1708 Sunset St. No. 12, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult (other diversion program one year). Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult (other diversion program one year).

Yasmany Delgado Roteta, 36, 802 South Clyde Ave., Kissimmee, Florida. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for six months. Supervised probation six months. Fees $980. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – commercial motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.04 within two hours. Dismissed.

Preston James Lein, 28, 213 W. Front St., Hayward. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Spencer Curtis Mcaloney, 22, 13580 Dellwood Way, Rosemount. Count 1: Ineligible person in possession of ammunition (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 60 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 191 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 191 days. Fees $80.

Dalon Maurice Reed, 29, 7238 17th Ave. S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Stephanie Mae Sargent, 31, 143 Powers Ave. N., Alden. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult (other diversion program one year).

Matthew Lee Brekken, 41, 455 Second Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dale Mark Hedensten, 61, 308 Center St., Freeborn. Count 1: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,005.

Darryl Rene Jordan Jr., 26, 400 Lake Park Ave. N. Unit W6W, Hobart, Indiana. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 104/70. Fees $380.

Francisco Javier Martinez, 28, 51578 U.S. 169 N. Apartment 116, Mankato. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 1

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, 1604 Richway Drive W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possess ammo/any firearm – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree (gross misdemeanor). Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80. Count 3: Unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (misdemeanor). Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80. Count 4: Possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle (misdemeanor). Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80.Count 5: Paraphernalia drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited (petty misdemeanor). Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80.

Ian George Oolman, 21, P.O. Box 475, Hayward. Count 1: Traffic collision – collision with an unattended vehicle – notify victim or police. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.