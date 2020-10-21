Court Dispositions: Oct. 15-19, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Oct. 15

Erik Gamino, 19, 611 10th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 55 mph where appropriate 75/55. Fees $140.

Andrew David Hertges, 39, 207 Second St. SE Apartment 2, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication, continued. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year. Fees $75. Supervised probation one year.

Oct. 16

Mirza Karen Espinoza Nieto, 34, 1851 Magnolia Ave. E. Unit 208, St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 35, 719 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – theft of motor fuel from a retailer. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $155.

Jenna Michelle Savoy, 34, 1413 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Luis Ortiz Mendoza, 24, 405 Ninth St. NE, Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 19

Naam Latrell Matthews, 39, no valid address. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene. Local confinement 60 days, stay 57 days for one year, credit for time served three days. Fees $390.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.