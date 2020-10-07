Community Sew Day scheduled

Community Sew Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea, according to a press release. Projects ready to be completed will include quilts, children’s clothing and personal care bags. Those attending should bring sewing machines, scissors and pins, a snack or bag lunch, and completed projects. Those attending are asked to wear masks and social distancing will be observed. People are welcome to bring sewing friends, and can stay for the day or as long as they are able.

Community Sew Day is part of the local Shinefest mission. Those with questions can call 507-402-1081 or 507-369-5463.