expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Charles Paul Hanson

By Submitted

Published 10:27 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Charles Paul Hanson, 71, of Geneva, MN passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Charles was born March 10, 1949 in Owatonna, MN to Harry and Helen (Otteson) Hanson. He attended school in Ellendale. In his teenage years Charles began what became his career in carpentry. Over the years he built hundred of homes fair and honestly.

Charles married LuAnn Sigurdson October 2, 1976 in Albert Lea, MN. To this union three children were born.

Charles was always content with what he had. He enjoyed the annual deer hunting season with his son. Time with family brought him great joy especially being Grandpa and “Papa” to Aiden, Evan, Olivia, Addison, and Chase.

Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years, LuAnn, daughters Brooke (Shane) Berg of Geneva, Haley Hanson of California, and son Charlie Hanson of Ellendale, grandchildren, brother Tom Hanson, sisters Cheryl (Kevin) Worke, Jodell (Larry) Carr, sisters-in-law Marlyse (Paul) Reed, Sandra Flim, Judy (Cameron) Hoyle, JoAnne (John) Gold, brother-in-law Steven (Jane) Sigurdson and chihuahua, Bella.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Helen Hanson.

Memorial service will for Charles will be Monday October 12, 2020 at 10 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Don Malinsky will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Blessed be his memory.

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Parents offer feedback about distance learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Combine fire and other reports

Health Updates

Trump visits yield no positive tests so far in Minnesota

News

Minnesota drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; three deaths reported statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sen. Jasinski apologizes for driving while intoxicated

Gallery

4 more Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; $250 coverall prize remains

Cops, Courts & Fires

Truck broken into and other reports

News

Leader in Minnesota’s Karen community dies from COVID-19 complications

News

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new cases in Freeborn County; county’s active cases decreasing

Featured News

A new event center for Northwood

Business

Woman hopes to bring more clothing variety to Albert Lea with new boutique

News

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Business

Making the most of it

Business

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services headquarters on track to finish in spring

Health Updates

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Health Updates

Minnesota congressmen flew Delta after flying with Trump

Gallery

Ongoing construction projects in Albert Lea

Business

Gift card challenge a success for businesses during COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees double digit deaths for 4th day in a row

News

Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Elections & Campaigns

An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis