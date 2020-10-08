Car reportedly lit on fire and other reports

Police received a report at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday that someone had lit a car on fire at 821 Water St. The case is being investigated by the Albert Lea fire and police departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Campaign sign stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen Biden campaign sign at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at 241 Fourth St. SE in Glenville. The theft happened during the night.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 37, on a Rice County warrant at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 122 E. Main St.

Theft reported

A eight-piece screw extractor set valued at $24 was reported stolen at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1610 E. Main St.

Vehicle egged

Police received a report at 12:56 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was egged at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hammer Road and Greenwood Drive.