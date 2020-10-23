expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2020

Bulldogs dominate first-round game

By Tyler Julson

Published 1:35 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

LAKE MILLS — After receiving a first-round bye in the Class 2A Region 5 tournament, the Lake Mills volleyball team hosted Central Springs Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs made easy work of the Panthers, using big performances to advance into the semifinal round. Although the Panthers won a set, they were no match for the Bulldogs, who went on to win 3-1.

According to head coach Jim Boehmer, the first set was one of the best sets the Bulldogs have played all season. The Bulldogs got out to a quick start and widened their lead the entire way through, eventually winning 25-11.

Set two was a different story, as Central Springs began to find their footing. Lake Mills made a few unforced errors and trailed 13-9 before going on a few short runs and pulling out the set win, 25-18.

The third set was when Central Springs really came to life. The Panthers led 16-12 midway through the set, but the Bulldogs battled back to close the gap to one at 20-19. However, the run was too late, as the Panthers won their first set of the matchup 25-22.

Lake Mills reverted back to its play from the first set in the fourth and final set. The Bulldogs got out to a commanding lead and never looked back, winning the set and match 25-15.

Junior Brooke Bergo led the team with 17 kills. She also recorded eight digs and was 17/19 from the service line. Senior Kylie Greenfield had 13 kills and nine aces, while going 26/27 at the service line.

Junior Leah Moen led the way in assists with 31, while also tallying three kills, two aces and 12 digs. The sophomore duo of Ella Stene and Ellie Hanna combined for 13 kills.

As a team, the Bulldogs recorded 49 kills, 45 assists, 44 digs and five blocks, while going 92-96 with 14 aces at the service line.

“We played aggressively on defense tonight and stole a handful of points tonight by just keeping the ball alive and finding a hitter,” Boehmer said. “That was one of the best parts of our game tonight. We served at a very high percentage, but we didn’t locate very well consistently. That will have to improve if we want to hang with (Aplington-Parkersburg) on Monday.”

The Bulldogs move to 24-9 on the season and will travel to Aplington to take on the Falcons in the semifinal round Monday night.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Texas man accused of shooting at Minneapolis police station

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Celebrating Reformation Sunday

Organizations

Michigan faces tough game at Minnesota

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Texas man accused of shooting at Minneapolis police station

News

Snow expected over the weekend

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash and other reports

News

How-to videos on CWD topics available to hunters

Elections & Campaigns

Trump steps back from Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

News

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

News

Zimmer, Vikings left to ponder where to turn in 1-5 season

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems’ boycott

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former officer in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit money and other reports

News

Walz signs public works bill into law

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

News

Watershed District to reapply for bonding funds for dredging next year

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Mower County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense attorney argues anew to move trial of ex-officers in George Floyd’s killing

Elections & Campaigns

District 27A candidates face off in forum

News

County board approves CARES Act spending