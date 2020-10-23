Bulldogs dominate first-round game

LAKE MILLS — After receiving a first-round bye in the Class 2A Region 5 tournament, the Lake Mills volleyball team hosted Central Springs Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs made easy work of the Panthers, using big performances to advance into the semifinal round. Although the Panthers won a set, they were no match for the Bulldogs, who went on to win 3-1.

According to head coach Jim Boehmer, the first set was one of the best sets the Bulldogs have played all season. The Bulldogs got out to a quick start and widened their lead the entire way through, eventually winning 25-11.

Set two was a different story, as Central Springs began to find their footing. Lake Mills made a few unforced errors and trailed 13-9 before going on a few short runs and pulling out the set win, 25-18.

The third set was when Central Springs really came to life. The Panthers led 16-12 midway through the set, but the Bulldogs battled back to close the gap to one at 20-19. However, the run was too late, as the Panthers won their first set of the matchup 25-22.

Lake Mills reverted back to its play from the first set in the fourth and final set. The Bulldogs got out to a commanding lead and never looked back, winning the set and match 25-15.

Junior Brooke Bergo led the team with 17 kills. She also recorded eight digs and was 17/19 from the service line. Senior Kylie Greenfield had 13 kills and nine aces, while going 26/27 at the service line.

Junior Leah Moen led the way in assists with 31, while also tallying three kills, two aces and 12 digs. The sophomore duo of Ella Stene and Ellie Hanna combined for 13 kills.

As a team, the Bulldogs recorded 49 kills, 45 assists, 44 digs and five blocks, while going 92-96 with 14 aces at the service line.

“We played aggressively on defense tonight and stole a handful of points tonight by just keeping the ball alive and finding a hitter,” Boehmer said. “That was one of the best parts of our game tonight. We served at a very high percentage, but we didn’t locate very well consistently. That will have to improve if we want to hang with (Aplington-Parkersburg) on Monday.”

The Bulldogs move to 24-9 on the season and will travel to Aplington to take on the Falcons in the semifinal round Monday night.