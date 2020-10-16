Buildings broken into and other reports 

A burglary was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday 69827 135th St. in Twin Lakes.

Police received a report at 7:31 a.m. Thursday that a shed had been broken into at 1020 James Ave. A lawn mower and leaf blower were taken.

Items missing from vehicle

Items were reported missing from a vehicle at 3:26 p.m. Thursday at 713 Cedar Ave.

Man cited for fraudulent use of plates

Police cited Shepperd Robins Priestley, 28, with fraudulent use of plates at 4:53 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Water Street.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Satera Marie Kontz, 34, on a local felony warrant and a felony warrant out of Becker County at 6:14 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.